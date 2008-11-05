A Defining Moment In American History

Barack Obama’s election as president marks a turning point for the United States, not only domestically but also internationally. Joining three other historians to discuss the recent election, Robert Kagan notes that the racial divide has long been “the great stain in American history.” Our country has now taken a crucial step toward overcoming that divide, a step which would be unlikely in most other countries, even those which admire Obama.

Obama’s widespread popularity abroad also brings the United States great opportunity on the global stage. Obama appears poised to become the world’s most popular leader, a level of esteem that no U.S. president has enjoyed since Woodrow Wilson. As Wilson did, Obama realizes that America can be a force for good in the world, and must seize the chance to leverage his popularity in the foreign policy realm. The nation and the world must be reasonable in their expectations for the president-elect, as he will face a daunting array of challenges, but this in nonetheless an extraordinary opportunity for the United States to provide strong leadership on the global stage.

