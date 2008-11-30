in the media

Mumbai Attacks

by Ashley J. Tellis
published by
CNN Fareed Zakaria's GPS
 on November 30, 2008

IMGXYZ1621IMGZYXThe Mumbai attacks bear the hallmarks of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a group which operated in Kashmir in the 1990s, but has global reach today. It was founded and supported by the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency. If Indian investigative agencies can link the group responsible for this operation to Pakistan, it will further strain relations in the subcontinent. Ashley J. Tellis explains to Fareed Zakaria that the central question that the U.S. will face is whether Pakistan can be an ally in the war on terror while being complicit in fomenting terrorism.

