Origins of Mumbai Attacks

Investigations into the Mumbai attacks reveal that they were carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT), and the terrprists were trained in Pakistan. Founded in the 1980s, LeT initially focused its activities in Indian administered Kashmir, and has even attacked the Indian Parliament in 2001. It has since expanded in size and scale of operations. Ashley J. Tellis says that the group's objective is global jihad. Operating out of South Asia, they are second only to al-Qaeda as a terrorist organization of global reach.