Origins of Mumbai Attacks

The objective of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group which carried out the Mumbai attacks, is global jihad. They are second only to al-Qaeda as a terrorist group of global reach.

by Ashley J. Tellis
Published on December 4, 2008

Investigations into the Mumbai attacks reveal that they were carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT), and the terrprists were trained in Pakistan. Founded in the 1980s, LeT initially focused its activities in Indian administered Kashmir, and has even attacked the Indian Parliament in 2001. It has since expanded in size and scale of operations. Ashley J. Tellis says that the group's objective is global jihad. Operating out of South Asia, they are second only to al-Qaeda as a terrorist organization of global reach.

SecurityForeign PolicySouth AsiaIndiaPakistan
