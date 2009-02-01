A Review Essay of "Abolishing Nuclear Weapons" and a Response

Source: St Antony's International Review

In a review essay of Abolishing Nuclear Weapons by George Perkovich and James M. Acton, Elbridge Colby contends that the abolition of nuclear weapons seems unrealistic and particularly unappealing insofar as the goal of abolition would ostensibly require a world government.

In response, Acton and Perkovich emphasize that although the desirability of working toward the abolition of nuclear weapons does not necessarily make the end achievable, progress on disarmament should be viewed as a practical necessity whose central purpose is to enhance global security. “Improved global governance,” not a “global government” is the key to success.