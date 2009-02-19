in the media

British and French Nuclear Submarine Collision and Nonproliferation

The collision of British and French nuclear-armed submarines in early February underscored the need to engage other countries in strategic arms limitation talks.

by Sharon Squassoni
Joining a discussion with correspondents for the New York Times, Christian Science Monitor, and ISN Security Watch, Carnegie's Sharon Squassoni discussed the collision of British and French nuclear-armed submarines in early February and its implications on nuclear nonproliferation.

Collisions between U.S. and Russian submarines have occurred in the past, but the more recent incident underscored the need to engage other countries in strategic arms limitation talks, Squassoni said.

