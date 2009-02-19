British and French Nuclear Submarine Collision and Nonproliferation

Source: Global Journalist Radio

Joining a discussion with correspondents for the New York Times, Christian Science Monitor, and ISN Security Watch, Carnegie's Sharon Squassoni discussed the collision of British and French nuclear-armed submarines in early February and its implications on nuclear nonproliferation.

Collisions between U.S. and Russian submarines have occurred in the past, but the more recent incident underscored the need to engage other countries in strategic arms limitation talks, Squassoni said.