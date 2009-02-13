How Iranians See Their Country

in the media

Thirty years after its Islamic revolution, Iran is still in flux. Experts discuss common American misperceptions about Iran, the role of Iranian youth in domestic politics, and Iran's electoral process.

Thirty years after its Islamic revolution, Iran is still in flux: Its economy is hurting; the struggle between social and economic reforms and the status quo endures; and a new U.S. administration is rethinking its approach to its long-time antagonist.

NPR's Steve Inskeep held a live chat session with Carnegie's Karim Sadjadpour, Azadeh Moaveni and Hooman Madj about Iranian attitudes toward their country. Topics included common American misperceptions about Iran, the role of Iranian youth in domestic politics, and Iran's electoral process as it prepares for presidential elections in June.
 

