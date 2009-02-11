in the media

Saudis Attempt To Deprogram Jihadists

A counseling program in Saudi Arabia tries to alter the radical outlook of Islamic militants. Christopher Boucek, a Middle East scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, takes us inside the program and explains why it is considered a model for other countries.

by Christopher Boucek
published by
NPR's Talk of the Nation
 on February 11, 2009

Source: NPR's Talk of the Nation

The news that Yemen released 160 suspected al Qaeda members in early February raised once again the question of what to do with jihadist detainees. A Saudi program designed to rehabilitate former terrorists – including former Guantanamo detainees – uses religious dialogue and social support to convince jihadists to renounce violence and correct the misreading of Islam often used to justify their actions. With a recidivism rate in the single digits, the Saudi experience could provide insights as the Obama administration moves ahead with plans to close Guantanamo.

Christopher Boucek spoke with NPR’s Neal Conan on Talk of the Nation about Saudi Arabia’s rehabilitation program.
 

SecuritySaudi Arabia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.