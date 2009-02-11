Saudis Attempt To Deprogram Jihadists

Source: NPR's Talk of the Nation

The news that Yemen released 160 suspected al Qaeda members in early February raised once again the question of what to do with jihadist detainees. A Saudi program designed to rehabilitate former terrorists – including former Guantanamo detainees – uses religious dialogue and social support to convince jihadists to renounce violence and correct the misreading of Islam often used to justify their actions. With a recidivism rate in the single digits, the Saudi experience could provide insights as the Obama administration moves ahead with plans to close Guantanamo.

Christopher Boucek spoke with NPR’s Neal Conan on Talk of the Nation about Saudi Arabia’s rehabilitation program.

