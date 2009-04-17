in the media

Preserving Hegemony: The Strategic Tasks Facing the United States

The principle task facing the new U.S. administration is to consolidate U.S. hegemony by reaffirming the nation’s global role, renewing its economic strength, and recovering its legitimacy.

Preserving Hegemony: The Strategic Tasks Facing th The US experience of hegemony in global politics is still very young. Although the United States entered the international system as a great power early in the twentieth century, its systemic impact was not felt until World War II and, soon thereafter, its power was constrained by the presence of another competitor, the Soviet Union. Only after the demise of this challenger in 1991 has the United States been liberated in the exercise of its hegemonic power but — as has become quite evident in the past two decades — this application of power, although potent in its impact when well exercised, is also beset by important limitations. In any event, the now significant, century-long, involvement of the United States in international politics as a great power tends to obscure the reality of how short its hegemonic phase has actually been thus far.

