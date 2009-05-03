in the media

Taming Terror

A majority of Guantanamo detainees are likely to be repatriated to their home countries because there is not enough evidence to prosecute them in the United States. Rehabilitation programs can be an effective way to reintegrate former prisoners into society.

by Christopher Boucek
published by
60 Minutes
 on May 3, 2009

Source: 60 Minutes

As the prison at Guantanamo Bay is shut down, a majority of detainees are likely to be repatriated to their home countries because there is not enough evidence to prosecute them in the United States. David Martin discusses with Christopher Boucek the "soft" approach in Saudi Arabia that has rehabilitated dozens of former Guantanamo Bay detainees.

Boucek notes that the recidivism rate among Guantanamo returnees is better than prisoners released from American jails, "the Saudis who have been repatriated thus far, to the best of my knowledge... nobody has been involved in violence..."

Political ReformSecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSaudi Arabia
