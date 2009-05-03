Taming Terror

Source: 60 Minutes

As the prison at Guantanamo Bay is shut down, a majority of detainees are likely to be repatriated to their home countries because there is not enough evidence to prosecute them in the United States. David Martin discusses with Christopher Boucek the "soft" approach in Saudi Arabia that has rehabilitated dozens of former Guantanamo Bay detainees.

Boucek notes that the recidivism rate among Guantanamo returnees is better than prisoners released from American jails, "the Saudis who have been repatriated thus far, to the best of my knowledge... nobody has been involved in violence..."