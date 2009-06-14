in the media

Aftermath of Iran's Presidential Elections

The surprise announcement that President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had won outright the first round of Iran’s presidential election has been met with widespread allegations of fraud and domestic unrest.

by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
CSPAN's Washington Journal
 on June 14, 2009

Source: CSPAN's Washington Journal

The surprise announcement that President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had won outright the first round of Iran’s presidential election has been confronted with widespread allegations of fraud within Iran and domestic unrest. Karim Sadjadpour discusses the results of the Iranian elections and the role of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, "Presidential elections are not for the most powerful post in Iran. The most powerful post is held by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. That is an unelected position and Khamenei has held this position for twenty years now, so he's going to have to be the major arbiter in this situation but it's widely believed, and I think it's correctly believed, that Ayatollah Khamenei essentially selected Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president. Ahmadinejad is a Khamenei man. So he's not exactly an objective arbitrator in this situation."

Political ReformForeign PolicyMiddle EastIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.