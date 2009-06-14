Aftermath of Iran's Presidential Elections

Source: CSPAN's Washington Journal

The surprise announcement that President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had won outright the first round of Iran’s presidential election has been confronted with widespread allegations of fraud within Iran and domestic unrest. Karim Sadjadpour discusses the results of the Iranian elections and the role of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, "Presidential elections are not for the most powerful post in Iran. The most powerful post is held by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. That is an unelected position and Khamenei has held this position for twenty years now, so he's going to have to be the major arbiter in this situation but it's widely believed, and I think it's correctly believed, that Ayatollah Khamenei essentially selected Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president. Ahmadinejad is a Khamenei man. So he's not exactly an objective arbitrator in this situation."