Political Unrest May Widen Rifts Among Iran's Clerics

Source: NewsHour

Iran's supreme leader defended the results of last week's disputed election Friday, and warned opposition supporters against further rallies. Karim Sadjadpour explains the rifts among the clerical leadership in Iran, "Khamenei and Rafsanjani, who are kind of two of the pillars of the revolution, are now neck and neck. And you have senior grand ayatollahs whose clerical standing is much higher than Khamenei's issuing a fatwa against the results of these elections, saying they were fraudulent. So certainly amongst the clerical elite, there's always been rifts behind the scenes, but what this election has accentuated these rifts."