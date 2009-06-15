in the media

U.S. Has 'Questions' On Iran Elections

The Obama administration has wisely taken a cautious approach to reacting to the unrest in Iran and allegations of election fraud.

by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
CBS News
 on June 15, 2009

In response to the unrest in Iran following the country's presidential election, the Obama administration has taken a very cautious approach in reacting to the allegations of fraud. Karim Sadjadpour agrees with this approach:

"I think the administration is calibrating the mesasge correctly. Meaning, we don't want to denounce these elections and insert ourselves into that political process which is playing out in Tehran. Histrorcally, we have unwittingly hurt those whom we've tried to help in the past. So I think the adminstration's message is well calibrated, expressing an interest and also a concern that the results of these elections, the will of the Iranian people is not bourne out. But certainly we shouldn't prematurely endorse the results of these elections or denounce them."

