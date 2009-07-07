in the media

Tensions Remain High in China Following Deadly Riots

Unrest among the Uighur minority in China was inevitable because of the lack of dialogue between ethnic groups, growing income inequality between Han Chinese and Uighurs, and government portrayals of Uighurs as separatist terrorists.

by Minxin Pei
published by
PBS Newshour
 on July 7, 2009

Source: PBS Newshour

The recent clashes between Han Chinese and Uighurs in the restive Xinjiang province have killed over 150 people and injured well over 800 others.  To discuss the sources of the violence, Carnegie's Minxin Pei joined Alim Seytoff, the spokesperson for the World Uighur Congress, on PBS' NewsHour. 

Pei explained that Uighurs have long resented Han Chinese explorations of Xinjiang's deposits of oil, natural gas, and other natural resources and the central government's half-century-long effort to encourage Han migration to the province.  A violent clash of this nature was inevitable because of the lack of dialogue between ethnic groups, growing income inequality between the Han Chinese and the Uighurs, and the portrayal of Uighurs as separatist terrorists by the Chinese government.

Pei concluded by arguing that although this episode is unlikely to lead to susbtantially enhanced autonomy for Uighurs, it could serve as a wake-up call to the Chinese government to review its treatment of ethnic minorities in China. 

Political ReformDemocracySecurityMilitaryEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.