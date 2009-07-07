Tensions Remain High in China Following Deadly Riots

Source: PBS Newshour

The recent clashes between Han Chinese and Uighurs in the restive Xinjiang province have killed over 150 people and injured well over 800 others. To discuss the sources of the violence, Carnegie's Minxin Pei joined Alim Seytoff, the spokesperson for the World Uighur Congress, on PBS' NewsHour.



Pei explained that Uighurs have long resented Han Chinese explorations of Xinjiang's deposits of oil, natural gas, and other natural resources and the central government's half-century-long effort to encourage Han migration to the province. A violent clash of this nature was inevitable because of the lack of dialogue between ethnic groups, growing income inequality between the Han Chinese and the Uighurs, and the portrayal of Uighurs as separatist terrorists by the Chinese government.



Pei concluded by arguing that although this episode is unlikely to lead to susbtantially enhanced autonomy for Uighurs, it could serve as a wake-up call to the Chinese government to review its treatment of ethnic minorities in China.