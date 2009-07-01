The Continuing Protests in Iran

Source: BBC Newshour

The strong opposition among the Iranian people to the highly controversial Presidential elections has generated a wave of repression from the Islamic regime. Karim Sadjapour asserts that the “official counts of those imprisoned and killed are vastly understated, we are looking at probably several thousand individuals who have been imprisoned and several hundred killed.”

Over the last several days the street protests have seemed to quiet, but, according to Sadjapour, “the street calm is misleading, although the scale of demonstrations has subsided, the depth of people’s sense of outrage and injustice has not. One way of measuring this is too listen to people’s chants, which they are making from their rooftops at night, of “Allahu Akbar” (God is great). This is reminiscent of the chants from the 70’s during the revolution and from all accounts these cries are as loud as they have ever been.”