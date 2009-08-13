A More Balanced View of Asia's Rise

Source: WBUR Radio Here and Now

The alarm about the rise of Asia and the decline of America are largely exaggerated. A more balanced and critical look at trends suggests that Asian countries, particularly China and India, are not poised to take over the reigns of world leadership anytime soon. Even at current economic growth rates, average per capita income in Asia is not expected to reach U.S. levels for nearly 80 years. Asian countries also lack well-developed understanding and support for key values such as multilateralism, human rights, and other international public goods that define the contemporary world order. These failings, combined with a relative lack of innovation, internal challenges to national cohesion, and problems posed by environmental degradation, suggest Asia will continue to face many constraints and its rise should not be overstated by the West.