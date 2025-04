Source: E!Sharp

Crossing the Aisle in Paris and WashingtonIn some ways, they could not be further apart: Obama speaks with a silver tongue, while Sarkozy can be alarmingly blunt. Obama wears shoes with regular soles. Sarkozy doesn't. But while observers have noted the differences between both leaders, little has been said about the opportunities and challenges of their common political approach: reaching across the aisle, or politique de l'ouverture.