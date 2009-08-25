Regional Cooperation in Central Asia: Improving the Western Track Record

Source: International Issues & Slovak Foreign Policy Affairs 18

Regional Cooperation in Central Asia: Improving th As the twentieth anniversary of the independence of states of Central Asia approaches, it is appropriate to review what the international community has learned about the efficacy of regional cooperation in responding to the challenges that the Central Asian region has faced. The article attempts to answer the question why the international community; particularly western defined or dominated institutions, have only been partially successful in working with the countries of the region to work towards the amelioration of these issues, and regional cooperation, cooperation between the five Central Asian states, has been disappointing.