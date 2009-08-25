in the media

Regional Cooperation in Central Asia: Improving the Western Track Record

As the twentieth anniversary of the independence of the Central Asia states approaches, the international community's track record in Central Asia is mixed at best. The adoption of new strategies offers Western institutions a chance to achieve some measurable successes in the region.

by Martha Brill Olcott
published by
International Issues & Slovak Foreign Policy Affairs 18
 on August 25, 2009

Regional Cooperation in Central Asia: Improving th As the twentieth anniversary of the independence of states of Central Asia approaches, it is appropriate to review what the international community has learned about the efficacy of regional cooperation in responding to the challenges that the Central Asian region has faced. The article attempts to answer the question why the international community; particularly western defined or dominated institutions, have only been partially successful in working with the countries of the region to work towards the amelioration of these issues, and regional cooperation, cooperation between the five Central Asian states, has been disappointing.

EconomyForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCentral AsiaWestern Europe
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.