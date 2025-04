Source: Radio France Internationale

Although no one knows who is behind the suicide bomb attack that killed 19 in Ingushetia’s capital of Nazran, Alexey Malashenko explains that the timing of the bomb coincided with President Evkurov’s return to his post after an assassination attempt in June, which suggests “today’s bombing is directed personally at Bek Yevkurov because he promised he would intensify his fight against Wahhabism and against his enemies.”