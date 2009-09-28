in the media

Iranian Missile Tests Ignite Calls for Sanctions

Iran's test-firing of a new, more advanced missile type with the capability to reach Israel, Europe or the Persian Gulf has increased tension over the Iranian nuclear program. The missile test will have a profound affect on the upcoming multilateral nuclear talks.

by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer
 on September 28, 2009

The recent announcement of a second nuclear enrichment facility in Iran has put more pressure on Tehran to comply with the international community's demands for transparency and strengthened American and European resolve. Shortly after President Obama revealed that American knowledge of the second nuclear site, Iran proceeded with a previously scheduled test of its new sajjil missile, capable of reaching targets in Europe, Israel, and the Persian Gulf.

According to Karim Sadjadpour, this is a common response from the regime when it feels pressured, “this has long been the modus operandi of the Iranian regime, that when the world thinks you're under pressure, show the world that you're not going to compromise. So, I think this was a show of strength ahead of these negotiations, to project an image of defiance to the world.”

