Iranian Missile Tests Ignite Calls for Sanctions

Source: The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer

The recent announcement of a second nuclear enrichment facility in Iran has put more pressure on Tehran to comply with the international community's demands for transparency and strengthened American and European resolve. Shortly after President Obama revealed that American knowledge of the second nuclear site, Iran proceeded with a previously scheduled test of its new sajjil missile, capable of reaching targets in Europe, Israel, and the Persian Gulf.

According to Karim Sadjadpour, this is a common response from the regime when it feels pressured, “this has long been the modus operandi of the Iranian regime, that when the world thinks you're under pressure, show the world that you're not going to compromise. So, I think this was a show of strength ahead of these negotiations, to project an image of defiance to the world.”