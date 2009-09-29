US-Iran Relations

Source: The Diane Rehm Show

As nuclear talks with the United States and its international partners approach, Karim Sadjadpour suggests that the Iranian regime will ensure that negotiations continue in order to “show the people they are legitimate and that the great powers are paying attention to them.”



The underlying problem for the United States is the very character of the Iranian regime. Given this fact, it will be difficult to come to an agreement that can be trusted. Accordingly, Sadjadpour asserts that the United States should “pursue policies that will facilitate the transformation of the regime." The worst thing the United States or the Israelis could do is attack Iran, since “a military strike would be the best thing for regime hardliners, because it would heal internal political rifts and unite the people.” Ultimately, the United States will have to contain the threat posed by the regime “until there is a broad alteration of the character of the regime,” notes Sadjadpour.