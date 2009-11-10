in the media

Iraniversary

Iranian math champion Mahmoud Vahidnia's unprecedented act of challenging Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, evidences the changing nature of Iranian society after the contested June 12th Presidential elections.

Iranian math champion Mahmoud Vahidnia's unprecedented act of challenging Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini evidences the changing nature of Iranian society after the contested June 12th Presidential elections. According to Karim Sadjadpour, “post-election, previously sacred taboos have been broken one by one.” Although media coverage of the opposition has not been as salient, Sadjadpour suggests that the “Revolution is absolutely not over. Iran has a very young, progressive population that deeply desires to live in an open society.”

