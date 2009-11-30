The US Nuclear Industry: Current Status and Prospects under the Obama Administration

Source: CIGI Nuclear Energy Futures Paper No. 7

The US Nuclear Industry: Current Status and ProspeExpectations of a nuclear energy renaissance are particularly high in the United States, which hasn't had a new reactor order in 30 years. Government programs to jump start new reactor construction have contributed to the optimism, but these are not likely enough to spark more than a handful of reactors by 2015. Aggressive government support would be needed, including subsidies, a carbon pricing mechanism, and an acceptable waste management solution. This paper, published by the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), discusses the history, current status and prospects for US nuclear power under the Obama administration.