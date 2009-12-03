Saudi Arabia's Political Dilemma

Source: Al Jazeera's Riz Khan Show

The continued discourse in Saudi Arabia concerning the role of Islam in society and politics has far-reaching implications. According to Christopher Boucek, because of the “power of Saudi Arabia in the global Muslim community and its powerful economic and political role in the Gulf, how Saudi goes much of the global Muslim community goes.” As Saudi Arabia continues to face these challenging political questions, it must also face instability caused by the on-going crises emanating from Yemen. Although, the “the Houthi rebellion itself is no threat to Saudi Arabia, the overall instability in Yemen is of great concern to it,” Boucek explains.