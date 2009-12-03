in the media

Saudi Arabia's Political Dilemma

Saudi Arabia’s biggest internal challenge continues to be reconciling its conservative, religious identity with the politics of the modern world; while it grapples with fundamental political questions regarding religion and state, it must also deal with regional challenges that threaten its security.

by Christopher Boucek
published by
Al Jazeera's Riz Khan Show
 on December 3, 2009

The continued discourse in Saudi Arabia concerning the role of Islam in society and politics has far-reaching implications. According to Christopher Boucek, because of the “power of Saudi Arabia in the global Muslim community and its powerful economic and political role in the Gulf, how Saudi goes much of the global Muslim community goes.” As Saudi Arabia continues to face these challenging political questions, it must also face instability caused by the on-going crises emanating from Yemen. Although, the “the Houthi rebellion itself is no threat to Saudi Arabia, the overall instability in Yemen is of great concern to it,” Boucek explains. 

