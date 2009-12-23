Strategies of Terrorism

Source: MPR News

Terrorist cells are increasingly working in smaller groups and using the Internet to keep in touch with other cells and spread propaganda. They have branched out, using English as well as Arabic to reach more potential jihadis. Governments, meanwhile, are developing more potent means of convincing potential terrorist recruits to leave before committing violence against civilians. Both terrorists and governments are using new techniques to accomplish their objectives, and cyberspace is at the heart of those techniques.