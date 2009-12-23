Strategies of Terrorism

in the media

Cyberspace is at the heart of the fight against terrorism, as terrorists increasingly use the Internet to keep in touch with other cells and spread propaganda, and governments use it to convince potential terrorist recruits to leave before committing violence against civilians.

by Christopher Boucek
published by
MPR News
 on December 23, 2009

Terrorist cells are increasingly working in smaller groups and using the Internet to keep in touch with other cells and spread propaganda. They have branched out, using English as well as Arabic to reach more potential jihadis. Governments, meanwhile, are developing more potent means of convincing potential terrorist recruits to leave before committing violence against civilians. Both terrorists and governments are using new techniques to accomplish their objectives, and cyberspace is at the heart of those techniques.


