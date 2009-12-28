Terrorism in Yemen

Source: KCBS News Interviews and Analysis

Al-Qaeda’s Saudi Arabian and Yemeni affiliates have merged into a regional al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and Saudi militants are fleeing to Yemen, where national instability and large amounts of ungoverned territory create a space for extremists to train. Carnegie's Christopher Boucek discusses the distinct tribal culture of Yemen, and its links with the Horn of Africa. Caught in a perfect storm of economic, political, social, and environmental challenges, the Yemeni government may not have the ability to overcome its numerous problems. The United States needs to find a way to help the Yemeni government end its war in Sa'da so that it can focus its attention on fighting Al-Qaeda.