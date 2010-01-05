The Confluence of Crises in Yemen

Source: BBC's World News America

Yemen faces a unique confluence of crises, with a failing economy that is running out of oil and water, 35 percent unemployment, massive population growth and a lack of cohesive central authority to govern and provide services to the whole country. Al-Qaeda has taken root in the areas beyond the reach of the Yemeni government. While the international community has long known of these multiple economic and security crises in Yemen, it is only now that serious attention is being paid to the country.

In order to face these challenges, Yemen is in dire need of both short and long term support from the United States and the international community. In the short term, intelligence sharing and technical cooperation are needed to help perform counter-terrorism measures. However, “it is not al-Qaeda that will doom Yemen. In order to stabilize the country, economic, resource, and human security issues must be addressed,” notes Christopher Boucek.