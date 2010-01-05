The Importance of Yemen

Source: Dan Rather Reports

The failed Christmas day bombing attempt drew the attention of the United States and the international community to the threat of terrorism emanating from Yemen. Yet the resurgence of al-Qaeda in Yemen is only one of the myriad challenges the country faces. Endemic corruption, rapidly depleting water and oil reserves, a civil war in the North, and a secessionist movement in the South all threaten to render Yemen a failed state. Yemen's failure would have dire security and economic ramifications for the entire region. In order to prevent this, “an international approach is needed. These challenges need to be met immediately or it could be too late for Yemen,” warns Christopher Boucek.