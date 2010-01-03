The Threat from Yemen

Source: Al-Jazeera

After the January 2009 merger of the Yemeni and Saudi al-Qaeda affiliates of al-Qaeda into a single group called al-Qaeda in the Arabian Penisula (AQAP), the terrorist threat from Yemen has grown exponentially. There have been numerous attacks planned by AQAP, most notably the Christmas day bombing attempt on a U.S. aircraft and several operations in Saudi Arabia. While the United States is now investing in efforts to curtail AQAP’s activities, the real challenge is to help Yemen with the manifold economic and demographic problems it faces. According to Christopher Boucek, “It is not al-Qaeda that will doom Yemen. Rather its failing economy, rapidly depleting water and oil reserves, and massive population growth are the main challenges the country faces.”