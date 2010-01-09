in the media

US, Yemen, Not on Same Page

Given the multi-faceted challenges facing Yemen, resources for fighting al-Qaeda are scarce. The international community must assist Yemen not only in short term counterterrorism initiatives, but also in crucial long term development assistance.

by Christopher Boucek
CBS News
 on January 9, 2010

The failed Christmas day attack has brought increasing tension to Yemen. While the United States and the international community are focusing on the threat from al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula, the Yemeni military is facing a secessionist movement in the south and battling Houthi rebels in the north. In some sense, the Yemeni government and the United States have divergent goals, because, “as long as the Yemeni military is engaged in fighting a civil war, they aren’t engaged in fighting al-Qaeda,” notes Christopher Boucek. Ultimately, the United States and Yemen must work together “to address long term issues like education and the  economy,” and not just short term counterterrorism activities, to ensure Yemen’s security and stability. 

