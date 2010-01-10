Yemen Moves to Confront al-Qaeda

Source: NBC Nightly News

As the presence of al-Qaeda in Yemen has become more high profile and dangerous the Yemeni government, already saddled with two protracted conflicts, is expending more time and resources battling the organization. The United States and the international community are imploring Yemen to be more aggressive in their efforts to suppress al-Qaeda. According to Christopher Boucek, “the Yemeni government is beginning to understand that al-Qaeda is now a priority for them and they want to be on the right side of this issue.”