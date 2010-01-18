Yemen: Terrorism's Newest Front Line?

Source: The Agenda with Steve Paikin

Following the failed Christmas day attack on a Northwest airlines flight, the international community has begun to increasingly focus on terrorism emanating from Yemen. Yet Yemen is facing much larger systemic problems. According to Christopher Boucek, “Yemen is facing a tremendous confluence of crises, including economic, human security, unemployment, corruption, and hard security challenges.” Coupled with the rapid depletion of its water and oil resources, the situation in Yemen is quickly deteriorating.

On the security front, Yemen is facing a civil war in the north, a secessionist movement in the south, and a resurgent al-Qaeda that already has a long history of operations in the country. Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is an organization with regional aspirations that has the ability to perform terrorist attacks inside or outside of the country. Facing this threat is an immediate counter-terrorism imperative. Nonetheless, “al-Qaeda will not be the downfall of Yemen. It is all of the governance and economic challenges that will bring Yemen down,” notes Boucek.

At this point, the American government and the international community have no choice but to engage in Yemen. This involvement requires a long-term strategy to build Yemeni capacity and the strength of the government's central authority. Boucek suggests, “If we wait six months or twelve months, it will be too late for Yemen.”