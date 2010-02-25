in the media

The Future of the Opposition and the Islamic Republic

Tehran faces both international and domestic challenges, as the Obama administration’s policy of engagement demonstrates Iran’s intransigence to the international community and the regime struggles to deal with a growing opposition movement.

by Karim Sadjadpour
UCLA International Institute
 on February 25, 2010

The Obama administration chose to embark on a policy of engagement with the Iranian regime because of the critical role Tehran plays in several regional issues, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Bush administration’s policy of shunning Iran produced no results and the Obama administration has gone to great lengths to engage in talks. Yet, as Karim Sadjadpour notes, “Iran has refused to engage in dialogue and this demonstrates its intransigence.”

Domestically, the opposition in Iran continues to remain vibrant after the June 12 presidential elections. However, “the opposition continues to be plagued by a generational and worldview gap between the leadership and the young foot soldiers on the ground,” asserts Sadjadpour.

