Egypt's Political Future, March, 9, 2010

President Mubarak has neither a vice president nor an established successor, and his increasing health problems are causing many Egyptians to fear that his illness or death could create a power vacuum that would threaten the stability of Egypt and the entire region.

Al Jazeera's Inside Story
 on March 9, 2010

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak’s latest health issues have brought further scrutiny on Egypt’s political future and the question of succession. Presently, all signs point to Mubarak running again in the 2011 presidential election. Amr Hamzwy argues that “the focus of the debate needs to be on the openings for political competition.” Opposition parties need to begin preparing not only for the elections in 2011, but also for the parliamentary elections to be held later this year.

Hamzawy suggests that public debate is too closely focused on the issues of presidential succession and personalities, namely President Mubarak, his son Gamal, and former IAEA Chief Mohammed Elbaradei. No one is discussing the platform of the ruling National Democratic Party or its performance since the last elections in 2005. “The focus on personalities and who is saying what is not good for Egyptian politics,” warns Hamzawy.

