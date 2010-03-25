Foreign Policy in Context: The Latest on Israel, Iran, and China

Source: Bloggingheads.tv

Robert Wright of bloggingheads.tv and Carnegie’s Robert Kagan debated a host of issues, ranging from the recent diplomatic tensions between the United States and Israel to the strong bipartisan consensus on the key issues of the Obama administration’s foreign policy agenda.



The Israeli announcement that new Jewish housing would be built in East Jerusalem, made during U.S. Vice President Biden’s visit to Israel, has created a strain in U.S.-Israeli relations. Kagan spoke about his concern with the Obama administration's response to the Jewish settlement declaration in East Jerusalem, which he described as relatively insignificant.

On the major foreign policy issue areas of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran, Kagan explained that a strong bipartisan consensus had emerged in spite of the partisan wrangling over domestic politics.



Kagan and Wright also discussed the issue of Google’s withdraw from China. Kagan expressed interest in how this is going to play out, noting that the belief that the internet will be a liberalizing and democratic force may be severely challenged “if China can run out a major internet provider and suffer no consequences for it."