in the media

Nuclear Prevention and Red Lines: The Case of Iran

Although there is no precedent for a preventive UN Security Council resolution, it should be more effective in making clear to Iran the negative consequences of its actions than any post facto curative measure.

by Pierre Goldschmidt
published by
Paper prepared for IISS-CFR Workshop
 on March 22, 2010

Source: Paper prepared for IISS-CFR Workshop

Nuclear Prevention and Red Lines: The Case of IranPrecautionary measures have not been sufficiently applied to preventing against the risks of nuclear proliferation. Iran has repeatedly crossed red lines regarding its nuclear program with impunity. The best way to prevent the Iranian nuclear crisis from escalating would be for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to adopt a resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter deciding that if Iran were to produce high enriched uranium, to separate plutonium, or to notify its withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a number of strong and well-defined sanctions would automatically be implemented without requiring a further UNSC resolution. Although there is no precedent for such a preventive UNSC resolution, it should be more effective in making clear to Iran the negative consequences of its actions than any post facto curative measure.

SecurityNuclear PolicyNuclear EnergyMiddle EastIranGulf
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.