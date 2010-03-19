in the media

Quartet Condemns Israeli Plan to Build Settlements in East Jerusalem

The United Nations, the United States, the European Union, and Russia have called for a freeze on all Israeli settlement activity, increasing the international pressure on Israel in the hopes of reinvigorating indirect peace talks.

by Michele Dunne and Konstantin Eggert
BBC World Service
 March 19, 2010

Speaking on behalf of the Quartet in Moscow, Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon condemned Israeli plans to build new homes in occupied East Jerusalem and called for a freeze on all settlement activity.

The quartet continues to play an important role in that it “prevents the Israelis, Palestinians, Syrians, etc. from trying to play one international power off the other,” notes Michele Dunne. It allows the international powers "to meet, agree, and formalize their approach."

For Russia, membership in the quartet requires walking a delicate balance between maintaining their credentials as friends of the Palestinians while avoiding undermining their strong relationship with Israel.  Konstantin Eggert suggests that there shouldn't be high hopes for the quartet meeting. "I think that this quartet meeting is going to produce exactly what other meetings have produced before, and that's pretty much nothing," he said.

