Separatist Group from North Caucasus Behind Moscow Bombs

Source: Radio New Zealand's Morning Report

On March 29, at least 39 people were killed in two explosions set off by female suicide bombers in the Moscow subway. In an interview with Radio New Zealand, Sam Greene explained some of the reasons behind the attack.



The Russian government has recently eliminated a number of leaders of the insurgency in the North Caucasus. The remaining members of the insurgency warned that they were willing to bring the fight closer to the Kremlin. The attacks proved the truth of their claims. Greene added that they also served to undermine the declarations made by government officials and security services, concerning the progress the Kremlin had achieved in the North Caucasus.



Nevertheless, Greene argued that Russia has not been entirely unsuccessful in fighting the insurgency. He pointed out that it would be impossible to isolate the violence in the North Caucasus, unless the government was willing to turn the country into a police state.