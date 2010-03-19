in the media
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

World Without Nuclear Weapons

While U.S.-Russian strategic thinking is broadly aligned and an agreement replacing START I is expected to be signed in early April, it remains important to broaden the circle of nuclear powers engaged in the disarmament process.

by Dmitri Trenin
published by
NHK WORLD
 on March 19, 2010

Source: NHK WORLD

It has been a year since Barack Obama outlined his vision of a nuclear-free world. In the next three months, two major nuclear-related conferences will be held: the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., in March, and the NPT Review Conference in New York in May. The Japanese TV channel NHK WORLD interviewed Dmitri Trenin on the current state of nuclear disarmament.

Trenin argues that the Russian leadership regards Obama’s statement as a visionary one, since a nuclear-free world remains a distant goal. The main focus of the Russian government is the practical steps needed to achieve this aim. Trenin expects that an agreement to replace START I will be signed shortly, though the real deadline is the NPT Review Conference in May. He expressed optimism, noting that the  United States and Russia share strategic views on arms control.

Ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) is of crucial importance, Trenin concluded, as is broadening the circle of nuclear powers engaged in the disarmament process.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.