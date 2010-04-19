A Roundtable Discussion on Obama's Foreign Policy Objectives

Source: CNN

In a panel discussion with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Robert Kagan discusses his views on the top foreign policy issues of the day: Iran, Israel-Palestine, and Afghanistan. In regard to Iran, the Obama administration is putting the military option back on the table so that it can help diplomatic efforts, and there is a fair degree of international agreement on Iran's nuclear intentions.

Neither Israel nor Palestine are ready for a full peace agreement at this moment, but incremental steps toward that goal should be taken.

On Afghanistan, Kagan has confidence in General McChrystal's military plan, but doubts prospects of stable governance.