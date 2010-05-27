Southern Russia Mourns Terror Attack Victims

Source: Russia Today

May 28, 2010 is an official day of mourning in the Stavropol region in the south of Russia, where Wednesday's deadly terror strike claimed the lives of seven people and injured 40 others. A bomb went off in the center of the city, outside the Culture and Sport Palace, where a concert was due to take place.

On Russia Today, Nikolay Petrov suggested that there has been not only an escalation of terrorist attacks in the Caucasus, but also a widening of potential targets to locations across the all Caucasian region. He considered the possibility that the recent escalation could be linked to the approaching Olympic Games in Sochi.

The number of attacks and causalities increased in the past year. Petrov argued that, if Russia is facing an increasing number of terrorist attacks, then perhaps it is time for the authorities to rethink their policies for the pacification of the Caucasus.