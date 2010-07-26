in the media
Two Militants Allegedly Behind Blasts at Hydropower Plant Killed

The attack at the Baksan hydropower station may be a sign that the militants in the Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria are switching to guerilla warfare and that the authorities must rethink their strategy for how to deal with the North Caucasus.

by Nikolay Petrov
Russia Today
 on July 26, 2010

Police say they have killed two militants who allegedly staged the attack at the Baksan hydropower station in the Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, in which two people were killed and two more injured.

On July 21, four blasts rocked the power plant, damaging three electric generators, while another bomb was found unexploded and subsequently defused. The attackers, reportedly at least six men, murdered two security guards. They also beat and tortured two turbine room workers in order to find out the location of the control switches.

On Russia Today, Nikolay Petrov said that this form of attack could be a dangerous sign that the militants are switching to guerilla warfare, which is harder for authorities to respond to. Petrov underscored that the authorities must rethink and revise their whole concept for how to deal with the North Caucasus. It is necessary to approach to this problem with a new kind of strategy, not just new tactics, he contended, and to consider the necessary steps for the social, political and economic modernization of the region.

