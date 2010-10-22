in the media
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Litmus Along the Dniester

The recent summit between France, Germany, and Russia led to no major developments, but it laid the path toward further improving Russia’s relations with its neighbors and toward a serious discussion about creating a security community spanning North America, Europe, and Russia.

by Dmitri Trenin
published by
The National Interest
 on October 22, 2010

Source: The National Interest

Litmus Along the DniesterThe recent France-Germany-Russia summit did not live up to either the dark fears or the exaggerated hopes expressed on the eve of the meeting in Deauville. To wit: no conspiracy against the United States, and no early lifting of the visa requirements between Europe and Russia. That said, the seaside rendezvous ended up being rather useful—President Medvedev announced his decision to accept the invitation to the NATO summit at Lisbon, and said he would consider Western proposals regarding missile defenses in Europe. In Russia, the main piece of news was the decision to develop a road map toward a visa-free regime between Russia and the Schengen countries; but turning that into a reality may take another fifteen years. ...

