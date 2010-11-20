Egypt's Upcoming Elections

Source: VOA's Press Conference USA

After years of political stagnation under the 30 year reign of President Hosni Mubarak, people are anticipating that change is coming to Egypt. With parliamentary elections slated for November 28 and presidential elections in 2011, Egyptians are thinking about the post-Mubarak era.



According to Michele Dunne, “This has created a sense of anticipation and mobilized the opposition in Egypt.” Many observers are looking to the upcoming parliamentary election as a signal of things to come. If the government allows for a relatively competitive election, this could augur well for the 2011 presidential elections. Unfortunately, notes Dunne, “in general, signs are not positive. There have been a lot of steps to cut down the opposition.” Moreover, the government has been opaque has to what level of domestic monitoring will be allowed and is not allowing international observers, contending an international presence during the elections would be interference in internal Egyptian affairs.