Hu Jintao's Visit to the United States and the Status of U.S.-China Relations

Source: Phoenix TV

Speaking on Phoenix TV, Carnegie's Yan Xuetong and Douglas H. Paal explained that, given upcoming leadership transitions and elections in both China and the United States, the increasing U.S. attention to the Asia-Pacific region, and China’s growing global presence, Hu Jintao's upcoming trip to the United States has particular significance for U.S.-China relations. Paal argued that that these policy changes in both capitals necessitate greater cooperation and understanding from both sides, saying “the question is, how do leaders on both sides prepare a path of peace and find a way to manage our differences and our friction.” Yan Xuetong added that China and the U.S. need to stop escalating and emphasizing their differences and instead need to find a balanced relationship “China and the U.S. need to develop a new model of relationship, a new type of relationship between two superpowers," Yan concluded.