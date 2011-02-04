An Immediate Exit For Mubarak?

Source: Politico
Mubarak’s argument for staying in power for more than 30 years — reiterated to Christiane Amanpour in a Feb. 3 interview — was that he was the only bulwark against chaos in Egypt. Paradoxically, Mubarak himself put the final nail in the coffin of the stability argument last week, when he unleashed violence against peaceful protesters, journalists and human rights activists. Egyptians have long been familiar with the security services’ use of agent provocateurs, and it took the international media only a few hours to catch on that these were not really “pro-Mubarak demonstrators” but paid thugs.