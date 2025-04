Source: CNBC

On CNBC’s The Kudlow Report, David Rothkopf argued that the popular uprising in Egypt could prove contagious to China, whose regime has faced 70,000 to 80,000 demonstrations a year in the past years. Rothkopf argued that China’s political problems, its inability to communicate clearly with the international community, and its failure to fully integrate into the global economy undermine claims that the nation's rapidly growing GDP will make it a world leader.