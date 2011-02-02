Source: National

Egypt's Path Ahead: Agree to the People's Demands For Egypt, this is not a moment for long, drawn out explanations. What is happening is simple: The people rose up together, regardless of sect, to fight against indignity and for their political and socioeconomic rights.

Egyptians came forth without fear of violence and repression demanding change, liberty, social justice and the ousting of the ruling regime. The people overturned Egypt's traditional balance of power where the ruler commands and the citizen obeys.

Today, it has been replaced with one in which the citizens make demands and President Hosni Mubarak is forced to respond. After today, the ruling regime no longer has the option to bypass the people. Dismissing the government or making promises that do not translate into immediate reforms are irrelevant gestures.

If the current government truly seeks to protect the nation and thwart complete chaos, the only choice for the ruling establishment is to comprehensively respond to the people's demands.

The first step would be to delegate the army to protect public and private installations and guarantee citizens' security on the condition of a complete commitment to avoiding violence, protecting citizens' lives and property, and assuring their right to collective peaceful expression of opinion.

Next, the president must commit to refusing his party's nomination for the upcoming presidential elections. Mr Mubarak has ruled for five consecutive presidential terms and the time has come for change in Egypt's highest post.

Parliament should be dissolved, a constituent assembly formed to amend the constitution, and new parliamentary and presidential elections held. The 2010 parliamentary elections were blatantly rigged. The current legislature is illegitimate, as has been confirmed by administrative judicial decisions rendering the process in a number of districts null and void.