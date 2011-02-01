in the media

Mass Rally Set For Tuesday In Cairo

In the wake of the protests in Tunisia and Egypt, the United States has an opportunity to assist countries transition into stable democracies and to pressure allies in the Arab world to implement reforms before it is too late.

by Michele Dunne
published by
MSNBC
 on February 1, 2011

Any substantial change in Egypt could portend a tectonic shift throughout the region, Michele Dunne said on MSNBC’s Dylan Ratigan Show. The grievances fueling the tumult in Egypt—unemployment, corruption, authoritarianism, and meaningless elections—are shared by citizens of many Arab states. There is an increasing gap between Arab governments and their citizens, Dunne warned.

Meanwhile, as the United States engages with Arab governments on geostrategic issues, its efforts to press for democratization and human rights have often been tepid, Dunne said. She noted that "the events in Tunisia and Egypt offer the United States the chance to assist countries in transition to becoming stable democracies." Moreover, she added, these events offer the United States the opportunity to pressure other allies to implement reforms before it is too late.

