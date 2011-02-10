U.S. Neutrality in Egypt Not Possible

Source: Bloomberg TV

The expected resignation of President Mubarak is both an important and a perilous moment for Egypt, said Michele Dunne on Bloomberg TV’s Fast Forward. For the moment, the Egyptian military appears to be taking control, but it remains to be seen whether they will put Egypt on track for a democratic transition. Dunne commented that while the military initially played a stabilizing role, attempting to mediate between the protesters and the regime, they also permitted regime thugs to harass and harm the protesters. It is not clear whether the military will really ensure that the repressive methods of the regime will cease.

Looking to the West, Dunne said that the United States has had a long and deep relationship with Egypt. As a result of this history, it is not possible for the Obama administration to be neutral as events in Egypt continue to unfold. While the administration has been careful since crisis began, Dunne pointed out that it has called on the Egyptian state to meet the demands of the people. The people in Egypt are eager to hear what the United States says, Dunne said, concluding that it is vital for the Obama administration to support a transition to democracy and free and fair elections.

