Islamic Rule in Yemen?

Source: Fox News

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the organization behind the attempted Christmas Day 2009 attack and last October’s cargo bomb plot, is the biggest threat to America’s homeland security emanating from a terrorist organization, explained Carnegie’s Christopher Boucek on Fox News’ Happening Now. The rising unrest in Yemen, while not instigated by AQAP, benefits the organization. Buocek warned that instability in Yemen, particularly if it leads to the fall of the Yemeni regime, will allow AQAP to operate with fewer constraints and further threaten the United States.



The United States should help the Yemeni government grow its capacity to govern as well as its capacity to thwart AQAP, Boucek said. He noted, “our rhetoric needs to match our resources when it comes to AQAP.”