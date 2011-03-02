in the media

Islamic Rule in Yemen?

If the current unrest and protests in Yemen bring about the fall of the country’s regime, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula will be able to operate with fewer constraints and present an even greater threat to the United States.

by Christopher Boucek
published by
Fox News
 on March 2, 2011

Source: Fox News

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the organization behind the attempted Christmas Day 2009 attack and last October’s cargo bomb plot, is the biggest threat to America’s homeland security emanating from a terrorist organization, explained Carnegie’s Christopher Boucek on Fox News’ Happening Now. The rising unrest in Yemen, while not instigated by AQAP, benefits the organization. Buocek warned that instability in Yemen, particularly if it leads to the fall of the Yemeni regime, will allow AQAP to operate with fewer constraints and further threaten the United States.

The United States should help the Yemeni government grow its capacity to govern as well as its capacity to thwart AQAP, Boucek said. He noted, “our rhetoric needs to match our resources when it comes to AQAP.”

Political ReformSecurityMiddle EastYemenGulf
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.